Advertisement
Published 12:59 IST, August 21st 2024

Four Killed as Car Rams into Truck in UP's Etawah

Four people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the National Highway-2 here on Wednesday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Four people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the National Highway-2 here on Wednesday, police said. | Image: PTI/file
