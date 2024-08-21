Published 12:59 IST, August 21st 2024
Four Killed as Car Rams into Truck in UP's Etawah
Four people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the National Highway-2 here on Wednesday, police said.
Image: PTI/file
