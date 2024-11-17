sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:26 IST, November 17th 2024

Four-month-old Tiger Cub Found Dead in MP's Pench National Park

A tiger cub, aged around four months, was found dead in Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Sunday. The matter is under investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
7 National Parks In India You Must Visit Once-in-a-Lifetime
Tiger cub found dead in MP's Pench reserve | Image: representative
21:26 IST, November 17th 2024