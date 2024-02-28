English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 11th, 2021 at 12:23 IST

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Ladakh

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Ladakh

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Leh, Sep 11 (PTI) Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,600 while the active cases in the Union territory came down to 39 after five more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Advertisement

The officials said a total of 4,606 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and the reports of four of them -- three in Leh and one in Kargil -- returned positive.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from Leh, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,354 accounting for over 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said.

Advertisement

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 39, including 35 in Leh and four in Kargil. PTI TAS HDA

Advertisement

Published September 11th, 2021 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

19 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. R Praggnanandhaa crushes Vincent Keymer in opener of Prague Masters

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Anderson calls COMPLETELY IGNORED Indian bowler as world-class

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Greater Noida: 2 Nurses Help Woman Give Birth at Busy Road Intersection

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info14 minutes ago

  5. 'He experiences a bit of pain': Another Indian player heads to London

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo