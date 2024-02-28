Advertisement

Leh, Sep 11 (PTI) Ladakh recorded four new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,600 while the active cases in the Union territory came down to 39 after five more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said a total of 4,606 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and the reports of four of them -- three in Leh and one in Kargil -- returned positive.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from Leh, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,354 accounting for over 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 39, including 35 in Leh and four in Kargil. PTI TAS HDA