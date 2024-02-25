English
Updated September 12th, 2021 at 14:21 IST

Four of family killed in cloudburst in J-K's Baramulla

Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed when a cloudburst occurred in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed when a cloudburst occurred in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The cloudburst occurred in the upper belt of Dangiwacha at Hamam Marcoot in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday night, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and four bodies have been recovered, they said.

According to police, Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaza Begum (30), Naziya Akther (14) and Arif Hussain Khari (5) – all residents of Kalsiyan Nowshera area of Rajouri in Jammu region -- died in the incident.

Another family member, Mohammad Bashir Khari (80), is still missing, and efforts are on to trace him, they added. 

Published September 12th, 2021 at 14:21 IST

