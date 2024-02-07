Six deaths were reported in Yamunanagar in the last 24 hours where earlier 10 people had died. | Image: Shutterstock

SERAIKELA, JHARKHAND: Four people were crushed to death by an express train outside Gamariah station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday evening, a police officer said.

The victims were all residents of a slum near the place of occurrence, he said.

They were all crossing the railway tracks when the Puri-bound Utkal Express ploughed through them at 18:55, area railway manager, Tatanagar, Abhishek Singhal told PTI.

Local police and the RPF team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Services of Vande Bharat Express, Duronto and a few other trains have been affected, Singhal said.