Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:26 IST
4 people crushed to death by express train in Jharkhand while crossing railway tracks
The four victims were all residents of a slum near the place of occurrence and were all crossing the railway tracks when the Puri-bound Utkal Express ploughed through them at 18:55, area railway manager, Tatanagar, Abhishek Singhal told PTI.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
SERAIKELA, JHARKHAND: Four people were crushed to death by an express train outside Gamariah station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday evening, a police officer said.
The victims were all residents of a slum near the place of occurrence, he said.
Advertisement
They were all crossing the railway tracks when the Puri-bound Utkal Express ploughed through them at 18:55, area railway manager, Tatanagar, Abhishek Singhal told PTI.
Local police and the RPF team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Services of Vande Bharat Express, Duronto and a few other trains have been affected, Singhal said.
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:25 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.