Four people, including two forest officials, die in vehicle crash in Rishikesh
Four people, including two forest officials, died and one person went missing when their vehicle crashed into a tree near the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.
Rishikesh: Four people, including two forest officials, died and one person went missing on Monday when their vehicle crashed into a tree near the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, police said.
Lakshman Jhoola police station SHO Ravi Kumar Saini said the victims included forest rangers Shailesh Ghildiyal and Pramod Dhyani, while the wildlife warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Aloki Devi fell into the canal and was missing.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A forest department vehicle met with an accident in the Lakshman Jhula area between Rishikesh and Chilla. There were 10 persons in the vehicle, out of which 4 have died, 5 are injured and 1 is missing, search for whom is being carried out by the SDRF. pic.twitter.com/wuWUaGTp2d
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024
He added that driver Saif Ali Khan of the Chilla forest colony and another person, Kulraj Singh, were the other two who died in the incident.
The SDRF, fire services, Jal Police, and local people are scouring the canal on rafts in search of Aloki Devi, Mr Saini said.
Four people were injured in the accident and were taken to AIIMS, Rishikesh, he added.
Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha has rushed to the medical facility. (With inputs from PTI)
Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:22 IST
