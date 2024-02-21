English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Four Rescued from Flash Floods in Jammu’s Kathua, Video Emerges

Heavy rains in the upper reaches reportedly caused the rapid rise in water levels in , which led to workers getting trapped

Srinwanti Das
Kathua Police along with Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) rescued the four highway workers
Kathua Police along with Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) rescued the four highway workers | Image:Republic
Jammu: Four highway construction workers were rescued by local police and disaster force officials after they were trapped in a sudden flash flood in Ujh River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday.

Kathua Police along with Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) rescued the four highway workers from the flash floods | Image: Republic

Heavy rains in the upper reaches reportedly caused the rapid rise in water levels, which led to workers getting trapped.

Kathua Police along with Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) rescued the four highway workers from the flash floods.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:41 IST

