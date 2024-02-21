Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:41 IST
Four Rescued from Flash Floods in Jammu’s Kathua, Video Emerges
Heavy rains in the upper reaches reportedly caused the rapid rise in water levels in , which led to workers getting trapped
Jammu: Four highway construction workers were rescued by local police and disaster force officials after they were trapped in a sudden flash flood in Ujh River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday.
Heavy rains in the upper reaches reportedly caused the rapid rise in water levels, which led to workers getting trapped.
Kathua Police along with Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) rescued the four highway workers from the flash floods.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:41 IST
