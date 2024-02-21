Kathua Police along with Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) rescued the four highway workers | Image: Republic

Jammu: Four highway construction workers were rescued by local police and disaster force officials after they were trapped in a sudden flash flood in Ujh River in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday.

Heavy rains in the upper reaches reportedly caused the rapid rise in water levels, which led to workers getting trapped.

Kathua Police along with Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) rescued the four highway workers from the flash floods.