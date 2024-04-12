Advertisement

Jaunpur, Mar 6 (PTI) Four persons were crushed to death after a concrete mixer machine overturned and fell on them on Sunday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, police said.

The concrete-mixer machine was being pulled by a tractor when it overturned in Jamdaha village under the Khetasarai police station area, they said.

Advertisement

Of the four victims, three were labourers sitting atop the concrete mixer and the fourth one was a cyclist passing by the machine as it overturned, the police added.

Police said that the incident took place when the tractor driver lost control and both the tractor and the machine overturned and fell into a gorge leading to the death of three labourers and the cyclist.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Shankar, Chintey and Harishchandra (all labourers) and Pradeep Prajapati, police said. PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX