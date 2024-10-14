sb.scorecardresearch
  • Four-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour in Pune's Mundhwa Area

Published 13:27 IST, October 14th 2024

Four-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour in Pune's Mundhwa Area

A man allegedly sexually assaulted his four-year-old neighbour in a slum in the Mundhwa area of Pune, police said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
child Rape in delhi
A man allegedly sexually assaulted his four-year-old neighbour in a slum in the Mundhwa area of Pune, police said on Monday. | Image: Shutterstock
