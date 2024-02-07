Advertisement

New Delhi: President Emmanuel Macron informed President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that France will support India's bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 by sharing its experience in organizing the biggest sporting events on earth this year.

He further pledged to allow Indian athletes access to French training facilities.

Advertisement

According to media reports, Macron told Murmu that France will be delighted to build stronger cooperation on sports. He added that the country will definitely support India's intention to organize Olympic Games in India in the future. Macron said at the banquet hosted by Murmu in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, according to media reports. He was the first world leader to publicly endorse India's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Earlier on October 14 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced India's intention to bid for the rights to host the Olympic Games in 2036 terming it a dream of the 140 crore Indians

Advertisement

The Center and the State Government of Gujarat earmarked Rs 6000 crore and commenced a number of projects to build sports infrastructure in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to make the twin cities ready for the bid to host what is arguably the biggest sporting event in the world. Modi had not specifically stated which city in the nation would submit a bid to host the Olympics.

Macron not only offered his support to India's bid to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2036, but also pledged to share France's experience from this year, despite the fact that his country is scheduled to host this year's games in Paris from July 26 to August 11 and from August 28 to September 8, respectivel

Advertisement

Modi and Macron perceived the significance of energizing sports cooperation and agreed to elevate youth exchanges and connections between economic factors of the sports industry.

In a joint statement released on Friday, New Delhi and Paris said that France had agreed to host delegations of athletes and sportspeople from India in its training facilities in order to assist them in getting ready for major international competitions.

Advertisement

The two nations, according to the joint statement, agreed to exchange expertise in organizing major international sporting events.

On Thursday and Friday, Macron was visiting Jaipur and New Delhi as part of a tour to mark the 25th anniversary of India-France bilateral ties. Prior to leading their respective delegations at the formal dialogue in Jaipur on Thursday, he and Modi had a one-on-one meeting. On Friday, he was the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi alongside Modi and Murmu.

Advertisement