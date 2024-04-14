Updated March 6th, 2022 at 13:46 IST
Fratricidal incident: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi/Amritsar, Feb 6 (PTI) At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Sunday after their colleague allegedly opened fire at a force camp in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said.
The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.
The jawan who opened fire was among the five personnel killed.
One jawan is stated to be injured.
Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, they said. PTI NES DV DV DV
