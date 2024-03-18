×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

Fraudsters Dupe Delhi Woman of Rs 2 Lakh Through WhatsApp, Here’s How They Laid the Trap

A shocking case of cyber ​​fraud has been reported where a Delhi-based woman reported that she was duped by nearly two lakh rupees.

Reported by: Simran Babbar
Online Scam fraud India
Fraudsters Dupe Delhi Woman Through WhatsApp, Here’s How They Laid the Trap | Image:Pexels
New Delhi: A shocking case of cyber ​​fraud has been reported where a Delhi-based woman reported that she was duped by nearly two lakh rupees after she contacted a company for the issuance of a medical loan.

In a rather unusual manner, a victim named Sumita, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi was duped of her money online after she dialled the customer care number to avail of the medical facility at a firm identified as ‘Portea Customer Care.’ 

She received a WhatsApp call on her contact and her details were sought on the call. As per the statement given to the police by the complainant, the fraudsters sent her a link to download an app to confirm her credentials before she made a transaction. The team that laid the trap then asked her to pay rupees two as a processing fee. Later, they took her debit card details, scanned her bank card, and facilitated a mechanism to get the OTP (one-time password) coming to her phone.

After realising that a transaction of nearly two lakhs had been debited from her account, the victim panicked and called her husband. Acting promptly, her SIM was thereafter blocked, and a formal complaint was lodged in the Noida police station in sector 126.

Based on the statement given by her husband in the FIR last week, it was revealed that they had applied for a medical loan of Rs 20 lakhs rupees but after asking to pay for it on the said link sent on WhatsApp, fraudsters scanned the woman’s debit card and transferred around Rs 2 lakh from the loan amount to their account.

After calling on the bank’s helpline number, Rs 18 lakh remained secured in the woman’s bank account.

Additional DCP Noida, in a statement, said, "An FIR has been lodged in Noida Police Station Sector 126 and investigation in this matter is underway. We have lodged an FIR under Section 66D of the IPC against the accused firm registered under the name of Persistent System Limited based in Noida sector 125. We are looking into the details as inquiry is underway."

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

