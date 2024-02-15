Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Free Exam Stress Relief Helpline: BIG Support For Students In Classes 10 And 12 | Details Inside

Pune: Two different hotline numbers have been developed in order to meet the needs of parents and students seeking support during difficult academic times.

Pritam Saha
Free Helpline For Students
Free Helpline For Students | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education's Pune Divisional Office has launched a free helpline service in an effort to lessen the increasing stress that students and parents experience during exam seasons. Offering guidance and counseling help, the service is aimed at parents and teenagers in classes 10 and 12.

Two Helpline Numbers

To address the requirements of students and parents looking for support in the midst of academic struggles, two alternative helpline numbers have been established: 9423042627 and 7038752972. This proactive approach seeks to address the growing concerns that students have about performance anxiety and exam stress.

Ten Counselors On Duty

Students in the Pune division—Pune, Ahmednagar, and Solapur—have easy access to the contact information of ten counselors who have been assigned to offer assistance. The helpline is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will stay open until the exams are finished.

Mental, Emotional Support

According to experts, students may occasionally feel so burdened on exam day that they consider taking dramatic measures like suicide, even if they have done enough studying. The issue is exacerbated by intense competitiveness as well as constant parental and educational pressure. These helplines will therefore be beneficial since they will offer parents and students the vital mental and emotional support needs.

These kinds of support services are desperately needed, as seen by the spike in calls the helpline receives, especially before and after difficult exams.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

