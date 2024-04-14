Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments on a PIL alleging distribution of freebies to voters ahead of assembly polls in both states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India on the PIL, which also alleged that taxpayers’ monies are misused by the two state governments to lure voters.

“There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately,” the lawyer representing the petitioner said.

“Issue notice. Returnable in four weeks,” the bench said.

The lawyer presenting the petitioner argued that there could be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately.

The court took note of the PIL filed by Bhattulal Jain and ordered that it be tagged with a pending plea on the issue.

The apex court asked the Centre, the poll-bound states, and the poll panel to file their responses in four weeks.

The dates of Assembly elections in the two states Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to be announced this week. Polling might take place in the second week of November. However, the ECI has yet to confirm the dates of polling in both states.

With added inputs from PTI