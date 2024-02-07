The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a reciprocal gesture following Indian troops and aircraft's participation in the 2023 Bastille Day parade in Paris, a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will be participating in the 75th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi today.

#WATCH | The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day



Above them are two Rafale fighter jets on Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/WBkQTAl2aj — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Approximately 115,000 strong, the French Army plays a significant role in military operations across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The French detachment showcasing their military prowess today is exclusively composed of soldiers from the renowned French Foreign Legion, a unique corps with almost 10,000 members from diverse global backgrounds, including India.

Music of the French Foreign Legion - Musique de la Légion étrangère (MLE)

The French Foreign Legion music band under the guidance of Captain Khourda, will feature 30 musicians. They march first, playing the Legion's anthem called 'Le Boudin.'

Established in 1841, the music of the Foreign Legion holds a unique status for several reasons. The musicians in the legion come from all five continents and often from prestigious conservatories globally. The band's repertoire is eclectic, blending traditional marches with sounds from the opera. Notably, the use of fifes and Chinese hats adds a medieval touch to the instrumentation.

The Music of the Foreign Legion actively participates in nearly 70 services annually, including around fifteen concerts. It contributes significantly to the outreach of the Foreign Legion and the Army, fostering the Army-Nation connection both in France and internationally. Annually, the band plays a prominent role in the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

Before being musicians, the members of the orchestra of the Foreign Legion are soldiers, ready to engage in operations. Trained at the 4th Foreign Regiment in Castelnaudary, in the South of France, they regularly participate in the SENTINELLE operation against terrorism on French territory.