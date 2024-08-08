Published 11:57 IST, August 8th 2024
Fresh Batch of Over 500 Pilgrims Leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
Over 500 pilgrims departed from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday. Yatra, which began on June 29, is set to end on Aug 19.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Over 500 pilgrims departed from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday. | Image: ANI
11:57 IST, August 8th 2024