Advertisement

New Delhi: In a fresh jolt to the INDI alliance ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded a candidate from Wayanad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the CPI announced its candidates for four key Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. While the party has fielded D Raja's wife Annie Raja from Wayanad, Pannian Raveendran has been nominated from Thiruvananthapuram, Arun Kumar from Mavelikkara, and VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP from the Wayanad LS constituency, Shashi Tharoor, another prominent figure in the Congress party, has represented the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Parliament.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several media reports have claimed that Rahul Gandhi is reportedly considering contesting from two constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. One of these constituencies could be from either Karnataka or Telangana, while the other could be from Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

The latest developments come amidst seat-sharing negotiations in Kerala where the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is reportedly exerting pressure on the Congress party to allocate three seats to them instead of the usual two. The IUML was particularly keen on contesting from the Wayanad constituency, citing the significant presence of Muslim voters in the region.

The party has fielded D Raja's wife Annie Raja from the Wayanad seat.

