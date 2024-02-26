English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Fresh Blow to INDI as CPI Fields Candidate in Wayanad, RaGa to Exit: Sources

The CPI has fielded D Raja's wife Annie Raja from the Wayanad seat.

Digital Desk
CPI Ditches Congress
CPI Ditches Congress | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a fresh jolt to the INDI alliance ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded a candidate from Wayanad.  Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the CPI announced its candidates for four key Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. While the party has fielded D Raja's wife Annie Raja from Wayanad, Pannian Raveendran has been nominated from Thiruvananthapuram, Arun Kumar from Mavelikkara, and VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur. 

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP from the Wayanad LS constituency, Shashi Tharoor, another prominent figure in the Congress party, has represented the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Parliament. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several media reports have claimed that Rahul Gandhi is reportedly considering contesting from two constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. One of these constituencies could be from either Karnataka or Telangana, while the other could be from Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

The latest developments come amidst seat-sharing negotiations in Kerala where the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is reportedly exerting pressure on the Congress party to allocate three seats to them instead of the usual two. The IUML was particularly keen on contesting from the Wayanad constituency, citing the significant presence of Muslim voters in the region.

 

 The party has fielded D Raja's wife Annie Raja from the Wayanad seat. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

7 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

7 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

8 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

9 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

9 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

10 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

10 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

11 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

12 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

30 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. WTO members reject investment facilitation plan

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Indefinite Fast After 17 Days

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo