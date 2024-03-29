×

Updated February 11th, 2022 at 22:54 IST

Fresh Covid-19 cases fall to 3,086 in TN; 25 fatalities push toll to 37,887

Fresh Covid-19 cases fall to 3,086 in TN; 25 fatalities push toll to 37,887

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Friday added 3,086 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,31,154 while 25 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,887, the Health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 14,051 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 33,37,265 leaving 56,002 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 590 and 569 cases respectively while the remaining was spread across other districts. Perambalur and Tenkasi recorded the least with five cases, each. A total of 1,06,514 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,30,87,051.

The 25 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include a 15-year old boy from Karur who succumbed to the contagion in a private hospital in Tiruchirappalli. The teenager with complaints of fever for 25 days with Covid-19 positivity was admitted to a hospital on February 8. He died on February 10 due to 'Covid-19' pneumonia, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ SS SS

Published February 11th, 2022 at 22:54 IST

