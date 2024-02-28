Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2023 at 14:00 IST

Fresh snowfall in many places in Kashmir ahead of Khelo India Winter Games

Most areas in north Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the rest of the valley was hit by rains, bringing down the mercury levels.

Press Trust Of India
Kashmir
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Most areas in north Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the rest of the valley was hit by rains, bringing down the mercury levels, officials said in Srinagar.

Snowfall started on Wednesday night at Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host the Khelo India Winter Games from Friday, they said.

The snowfall started on Thursday morning in the rest of the Baramulla, Kupwara, and Giurez sector of the Bandipora district. In south Kashmir, snowfall was reported from the Shopian district.

In the rest of the valley, light to moderate rainfall was reported that ended three days of sunshine and brought back wintry conditions.

Published February 9th, 2023 at 14:00 IST

