Shimla: Tribal areas and other higher reaches and mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh witnessed another spell of fresh snowfall, closing 241 roads and four national highways, officials said on Friday.

The fresh snowfall disrupted 83 power transformers and three water supply schemes, they said.

Lahaul and Spiti’s Hansa received 5 cm snow while Kukumseri, Keylong and Kufri had traces of snow and sky was heavily overcast and more rains and snow is likely, they said.

Upper areas of Manali and Chamba are experiencing snowfall following which traffic at Atal Tunnel Rohtang has been suspended, officials said.

According to the state emergency centre, due to the disruptions, 228 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti.

The local meteorological station has issued an orange warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti district on March 1 and 2 and a “yellow” alert of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on March 3.

As per the data from the MeT office, rains at most places from March 1 to 3 and another wet spell of snow on Mach 6 and 7 as another western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 5.

According to the annual rainfall data released by the MeT office, 2023 was the wettest year in Himachal Pradesh with 1,334 mm of average rain, which was highest during the last 25 years.

Barring Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts, which witnessed deficient rains in 2023, the rainfall was normal in Chamba, Kangra and Una and largely excess in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

The state received 286.9 mm pre-monsoon rains from March to May 2023, against normal rainfall of 240.7 mm. During the monsoon season, 886 mm rains were recorded from June to September 2023, which was highest since 1995 when 1029.7 mm rains were recorded.

During the post-monsoon season from October to December 2023, the state recorded 45.2 mm rains and barring Una and Bilaspur districts all districts received deficient rains and the month of December was driest with 83 percent deficient rains. PTI BPL HIG NB

Inputs_PTI