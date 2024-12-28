Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack on Civilians

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday condemned the attack in the Imphal East district of state which left civilians and security personnel injured.

In a fresh violence, few civilians and security personnel were injured in a gunfight with armed men in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages of Imphal East district.

The Chief Minister called for calm and unity amid the fresh escalation, adding that all necessary measures have been put in place to handle the situation.

Singh stated that adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas and the injured are receiving necessary medical assistance.

In a social media post on X, N Biren Singh said, "Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony."

"Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges. Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations," the post added.

Meanwhile on Friday, a joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Forest Department and Executive Magistrate conducted poppy destruction in T. Lhanghoimol areas, Churachandpur District and destroyed 7 acres of poppy plantation. FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify and book the cultivators.

Security forces also conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 115 and 326 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively were ensured.

Manipur Police said, "Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 108 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State."