New Delhi: Billionaire investor and philanthropist Bill Gates interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi over a range of issues, ranging from AI to climate change mitigation and women's empowerment. The leaders offered insights into the convergence of , sustainability, and social empowerment on the global stage. Bill Gates lauded India's technological advancements, highlighting the nation's pivotal role in AI innovation.

In an interaction with Bill Gates, PM Modi said he used to hear of digital divide in the world and had decided that he will not allow this to happen in India.

He said he wants to allocate funds to scientists for local research in cervical cancer to develop vaccines at a minimal cost and that his new government will work to ensure vaccination, especially for all girls.

“I decided I will not allow a digital divide in India and hence took the infrastructure to villages across the country,” the Prime Minister said when Bill Gates asked him about the technological advancements that he is excited about, during a conversation with the PM at his residence.

Namo Drone Didi Promotes Technology in Villages

PM Modi told Bill Gates about 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme and highlighted the ways in which it is helping in promoting technology in the country, specifically among women. He said,"When I used to hear about the digital divide in the world, I used to think that I would not allow anything like that to happen in my country. Digital public infrastructure is a major requirement in itself...Women are more open to adopting new technology in India...I have started 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme...This is going on very successfully. I interact with them these days, they are delighted. They say that they didn't know to ride a bicycle but they are now pilots and can fly drones. The mindset has changed."

A teaser of the interaction was released on March 28.

“One of the themes that India brings to the table is that technology should be for everyone,” Gates told PM Modi during the interaction.

PM Modi posted about the interaction on his X handle.

After their interaction, Bill Gates presents a few nutrition books to PM Modi as gifts.

PM Modi gifts him 'Vocal for Local' gift hampers.