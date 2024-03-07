Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:19 IST
We Are Transitioning Into a Product Making Nation: Ashwini Vaishnaw at Republic Summit 2024
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “PM Modi Ji’s third term, India will emerge as a major manufacturing hub and as a technology nation.”
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday claimed that India will emerge as a major manufacturing hub and a technology nation in PM Modi’s third term. He made the announcement while addressing the Republic Summit 2024- Bharat: The Next Decade, India's Biggest News Summit, in Delhi.
While speaking exclusively during the Republic Summit, Vaishnaw said, “PM Modi Ji’s third term, India will emerge as a major manufacturing hub and as a technology nation.”
Advertisement
Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, India's biggest news summit, kicked off with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India', before 2047.
Advertisement
Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:42 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.