Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

We Are Transitioning Into a Product Making Nation: Ashwini Vaishnaw at Republic Summit 2024

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “PM Modi Ji’s third term, India will emerge as a major manufacturing hub and as a technology nation.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw
PM Modi ji’s third term, India will emerge as a major manufacturing hub and as a technology nation, Vaishnaw said. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday claimed that India will emerge as a major manufacturing hub and a technology nation in PM Modi’s third term. He made the announcement while addressing the Republic Summit 2024- Bharat: The Next Decade, India's Biggest News Summit, in Delhi.

While speaking exclusively during the Republic Summit, Vaishnaw said, “PM Modi Ji’s third term, India will emerge as a major manufacturing hub and as a technology nation.”

Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, India's biggest news summit, kicked off with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India', before 2047.
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

