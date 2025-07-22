From Emergency Landing to Takeoff: Timeline of British Royal Navy’s F-35B Fighter Jet’s 38-Day Stay in Kerala After Hydraulic Fault

Thiruvananthapuram: A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet that had been grounded in Kerala for over five weeks after an emergency landing finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday morning.

The stealth fighter had been stranded since June 14 due to a hydraulic fault that required a specialised team from the UK to repair. Clearance for departure was granted on Monday after the aircraft was deemed fit to fly.

The jet, en route from the UK to Australia, was forced to divert to Kerala due to low fuel levels and adverse weather conditions. The Indian Air Force facilitated its emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, ensuring the safety of the pilot and the aircraft.

Timeline of the British F-35 Aircraft in India:

June 14: The Royal Navy's stealth aircraft, operating with the Carrier Strike Group from HMS Prince of Wales, made an emergency landing due to fuel concerns and poor weather during standard operations. The IAF assisted in ensuring a safe landing and then supplied fuel and logistics assistance.

June 15: The IAF stated in a formal statement that they were fully aware of the situation and provided assistance for "safety reasons". The carrier group's Royal Navy technical personnel tried repairs but were unsuccessful.

June 25: Officials from Britain acknowledged ongoing repair efforts whilst expressing gratitude to Indian authorities for their assistance.

June 27: British authorities announced plans to transfer the F-35B stealth aircraft to the local MRO facility for necessary repairs.

July 6: A specialist British team comprising 21 personnel, including aviation engineers, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The £85-million aircraft was subsequently relocated from the tarmac to a hangar.