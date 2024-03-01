English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:50 IST

From MLA INC to Himachal Ka Sevak: Vikramaditya Singh Changes Facebook Bio Amid Political Crisis

Congress leader and Minister in the state Congress government Vikramaditya Singh on Friday (March 1) changed his Facebook bio.

Ronit Singh
Vikramaditya Singh
Vikramaditya Singh | Image:Facebook
  • 2 min read
Shimla: In a surprising fold of event against the backdrop of recent political developments in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader and Minister in the state Congress government Vikramaditya Singh on Friday (March 1) changed his Facebook bio from "MLA INC" to "Himachal ka sevak" (Servant of Himachal). 

Amid the deepening crisis within the Himachal Congress unit, Singh held a meeting with six Congress MLAs in Panchkula who were disqualified by the Speaker, sources said. 

India Tv - Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday suspended six Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the BJP's favour, for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly. 

The disqualified MLAs are Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday informed reporters that he is quitting from the state cabinet but hours later he said that he will not press for his resignation. 

The developments follow cross-voting by six Congress MLAs for the BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan, triggering a speculation of unstable situation for the state government which the BJP claimed will collapse shortly. 

INDI Bloc Suffers Damage Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Earlier in the day, TMC leader and party's national spokesperson Kunal Ghosh replaced his affiliation with "journalist" and "social activist" in his bio on X. However, later in the day he clarified that he will remain a "team soldier" and considered Mamata as his leader and Abhishek Banerjee his "commander".

"I do not want to hold the post of State General Secretary and Spokesperson of @AITCofficial. I am a misfit in the system. I am unable to run the task. I will remain as a team soldier. Please do not tolerate rumors of defection @MamataOfficial my leader, @abhishekaitc my commander, @AITCofficial my team," he posted on X.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 22:47 IST

