New Delhi - As India commemorates the 75th Republic Day, several indigenously developed weapon systems graced the 2024 Republic Day Parade. This weapon system included the indigenously developed weapon locating radar system "Swathi", the "Sarvatra" mobile bridging system, the drone jammer system and the advanced radio frequency monitoring system. On Friday, India celebrated the momentous platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

According to ANI, this year, the weapon systems that were showcased at the ceremony included Tank T-90, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, and Weapon Locating Radar System- SWATHI among others. The tank T-90 BHISHMA was led by Lt Fayz Singh Dhillon of the 42 Armoured Regiment. The Bhishma Tank is a third-generation Russian Main Battle Tank which is armed with a 125 mm smoothbore gun. Meanwhile, the weapon-locating radar system “Swathi” was developed by the DRDO and the Bharat Electronics Ltd. In the parade, Swathi was followed by the "Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System" of the Corps of Engineers. The contingent was then followed by the mobile drone jammer system and the advanced radio frequency monitoring system of the Corps of Signals.

#WATCH | The detachment of Pinaka of the Regiment of Artillery from 1890 Rocket Regiment, led by Lt Priyanka Sevda of 262 Field Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/1mZC0XFL9B — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

#WATCH | Mechanised Columns of the Army take part in #RepublicDay2024 parade



The detachment of Tank T-90 Bhishma, led by Lt Fayaz Singh Dhillon of 42 Armoured Regiment, at the Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/TFgSlaMOeh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

India showcases its military prowess

The Friday grand event also featured the medium-range surface-to-air missile that can carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km and effectively engage hostile aerial platforms up to a range of 70 km. Meanwhile, the multi-function radar system has the potential to carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km. The radar system was also featured at the ceremony. The PINAKA of the Regiment of Artillery from 1890 Rocket Regiment was led by Lt Priyanka Sevda of 262 Field Regiment, in the Republic Day parade. The Pinaka multiple Launcher Rocket System is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured medium-range, all-weather and free-flight artillery rocket system.

Panika is a fully automated offensive weapon system with each launcher boasting of 12 rockets of 214mm calibre having a range of 37.5 kilometres. With the motto of `Sarvatra Izzat 'O' Iqbal - ‘Everywhere with Honour and Glory’, the Panika rocket system was one of the key highlights of the event.

#WATCH | Lt Col Ankita Chauhan of 11 Electronic Warfare Battalion of the Army leads the detachment of Mobile Drone Jammer System at #RepublicDay2024 parade. pic.twitter.com/2z8DFTOEvX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The next detachment was of SWATHI - Weapon Locating Radar System which was led by Lt Deepti Rana of the Regiment of Artillery. The mobile radar system was designed for automatic first-round detection SWATHI is a coherent c-band, passive electronically scanned phased array radar intended to be used as weapon locating radar and for the direction of own artillery fire (DOOAF). It is important to note that Swathi is a two-tatra vehicle configuration system comprising a radar vehicle and a power source cum bite (PSB) vehicle with twin generators and auxiliary components.



