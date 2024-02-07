Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Networth surged 118.67% Within a Year: From Rs 75 Lakh to Rs 1.64 Crore

Nitish Kumar's assets, including cash, deposits, a car, jewellery, livestock, and home appliances, reveal a diverse portfolio valued at Rs 1.64 crore.

Digital Desk
INDI
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: ANI
Patna: Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has seen a substantial surge in his assets, which have increased from 75 lakh to 1.64 crore, marking a significant percentile rise of over 118.67 percent. This revelation came to light following Kumar's recent public disclosure where he shared the updated value of his assets. The latest information, now available on the Cabinet Secretariat Department's website, details the assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, which were made public on a Sunday evening.

Kumar's disclosed assets include Rs 22,552 in cash and deposits amounting to Rs 49,202 spread across various bank accounts. Additionally, he possesses a Ford Ecosport car valued at Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and a silver ring collectively valued at Rs 1.28 lakh, and other movable assets such as 13 cows and 10 calves worth Rs 1.45 lakh. Notably, he also owns a treadmill, an exercise cycle, and a microwave oven.

The only immovable property in Kumar's possession is an apartment in Dwarka, New Delhi, which he acquired for Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004. The current estimated worth of this property stands at Rs 1.48 crore, contributing to the surge in the overall value of his assets. Last year, Kumar had reported total assets amounting to Rs 75.53 lakh, indicating the over 100 percent increase since. According to a PTI report, the reason for this massive surge is the rise in the worth of Nitish's Delhi property.

Under Kumar's governance, PTI reported, it has become mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities annually, with the deadline set on the last day of each calendar year. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared a total income of Rs 4.74 lakh for the 2022-23 financial year. Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav, also a minister in the state government, has declared assets worth Rs 3.58 crore.

The transparency in asset declarations by the government officials offers insights into their financial standings, ensuring accountability and adherence to regulatory norms.

 

 

Published January 1st, 2024 at 13:46 IST

