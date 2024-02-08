On Thursday, scores of women, wearing yellow clothes with several of them carrying saffron flags, took part in a 'shobha yatra' in the heart of the city. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, a rise in demand was experienced for decorative items bearings images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Ram Temple on saffron flags, kurtas, key lockets, portraits, metallic rings.

Additionally, demand for yellow and saffron-colored sarees has also seen a manifold increase.

Advertisement

Locals have reported flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Ram temple with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' are often seen on the rear windshield of cars and are in big demand.

As Ayodhya will virtually be fortified on January 22, on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha,' devotees from the nearby districts are arriving early for 'darshan' of Ram Lalla and are purchasing these flags, other than other merchandise bearing the name and images of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

With just 11 days left for the grand opening which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the town is in the grip of religious fervour.

A local shopkeeper told news agency PTI, “However, in the last few weeks, and particularly due to the 'Pran Pratishtha' coming up at the new Ram temple, there has been a fresh surge in the demand.”

Advertisement

"Saffron flags carrying images of Lord Ram and the upcoming Ram temple are particularly a big hit among the devotees," he added.

Vendors have said that these flags come in various sizes, ranging Rs 50 to Rs 1,000. The demand has also surged due to the several rituals and 'Shobha yatras' that began over the last few weeks.

Advertisement

On Thursday, several women wearing yellow clothes with several of them carrying saffron flags, took part in a 'shobha yatra' in the heart of the city.