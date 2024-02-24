Advertisement

Getting motivation from the people who are actually doing the job and going through everything is always a special joy for every aspirant. And in that series, an IAS officer, Sonam Goel, shared a part of her journey. She shared the picture of her own UPSC Civil Services 2007 Mains marksheet on social media platform X.



In her post, she talked about facing challenges during her first try at the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2007. Despite not getting an interview because of low marks in the General Studies paper, she stayed determined.



In her post, she said, “Nostalgic moment as I came across my #UPSC Civil Services 2007 #Mains marksheet, reminding me of the trials and triumphs that led to final selection in #May2008 Results 🙏🏻”



She also shared what happened in the second attempt: “The result ? In my second attempt, I not only cleared the Exam but also my marks in General Studies were the highest as compared to my Optionals Subjects- Commerce and Public Administration,” she said.

She eventually succeeded in May 2008, and her story serves as a reminder to never give up on your dreams.



The post soon after sharing garnered 77,000 views and 1600 likes. Moreover, many people shared their reactions.