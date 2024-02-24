Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:47 IST

From Setback to Success: IAS Officer Sonam Goel's Shares Her Inspiring UPSC Journey On X

IAS officer, Sonam Goel, shared her UPSC journey, emphasizing perseverance despite initial failure. Her story inspires many, receiving significant attention.

Garvit Parashar
IAS Officer Sonam Goel's Shares Her Inspiring UPSC Journey On X
IAS Officer Sonam Goel's Shares Her Inspiring UPSC Journey On X | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Getting motivation from the people who are actually doing the job and going through everything is always a special joy for every aspirant. And in that series, an IAS officer, Sonam Goel, shared a part of her journey. She shared the picture of her own UPSC Civil Services 2007 Mains marksheet on social media platform X. 

In her post, she talked about facing challenges during her first try at the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2007. Despite not getting an interview because of low marks in the General Studies paper, she stayed determined.

In her post, she said, “Nostalgic moment as I came across my #UPSC Civil Services 2007 #Mains marksheet, reminding me of the trials and triumphs that led to final selection in #May2008 Results 🙏🏻” 

She also shared what happened in the second attempt: “The result ? In my second attempt, I not only cleared the Exam but also my marks in General Studies were the highest as compared to my Optionals Subjects- Commerce and Public Administration,” she said.

She eventually succeeded in May 2008, and her story serves as a reminder to never give up on your dreams.

The post soon after sharing garnered 77,000 views and 1600 likes. Moreover, many people shared their reactions.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

39 minutes ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

4 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

5 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

7 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

8 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

9 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

10 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

10 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arnab's Debate: More Voices Rise Against Mamata in Sandeshkhali

    Videos36 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Massive Bomb Blast at University Shakes West Imphal, 1 Dead

    India News43 minutes ago

  3. ‘Dilli Chalo’ March Paused till Feb 29: Farmer Leader

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Google to Fix Racial, Gender Bias in Gemini AI, Says Elon Musk

    Worldan hour ago

  5. AR Rahman, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Celebrate The Success Of Lal Salaam

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo