Updated March 1st, 2024 at 11:35 IST
From TMC's General Secy to Social Activist: Kunal Ghosh Changes Bio on X
This move has sparked speculations that Ghosh might be considering quitting TMC ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Is Kunal Ghosh Quitting TMC? | Image:X
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson and senior leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday removed the party's name from the bio of his official social media handle. Instead, Ghosh now identifies himself as a "Journalist" and "Social Activist" in his bio.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 11:35 IST
