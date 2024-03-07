Advertisement

Often, we have seen foreigners adapting to Indian culture and doing similar things. Recently, a video went viral in which a Russian girl selling vegetables and asks the vendor to teach her how to sell vegetables. She approached the vegetable vendor who has a shop and said, “Sabzi bechna sikhao (Teach me how to sell vegetables).” To their surprise, the vendor agreed, and both of them started selling potatoes and onions. The duo was engaging with customers and selling them vegetables.



The name of this Instagram user is Mariechug. The video also took a short clip of Nana Patekar’s popular dialogue, "Aloo lelo," "kaanda lelo." And it showed results when customers started arriving. Marie Chug treated them with a smile and sold him some vegetables.



Soon the shop owner started teaching Marie the dialogue of Nana Patekar: "Subah se na ek aloo bika hai, na bika hai aadha kaanda (Neither a single potato nor half an onion have been sold since morning).” And she, just like a good student, mastered it in no time.



Later, a customer came and asked for a discount. She looked at the vendor, and he nodded in denial. She told the customer, “My boss said no.” In curiosity, the customer had a little chat with Marie and left with the shopping she did.



Marie shared her experience on Instagram. She wrote, “Russian Kudi aate hi sabne kharida Kaanda.”



She also explained the whole scenario.

“Namaste dosto ♥️

First of all, let me paint you a picture of my workplace. The market is a chaotic place, with people rushing all around, honking cars, and the occasional cow blocking the way. It’s a symphony of chaos that I have come to love. But the funniest part has to be the bargaining game with customers,” she added. This viral video hsa more than 1.5 crore views on it.

You see, in India, bargaining is a way of life. If you’re not haggling over the price, are you even buying anything? So here I am, trying to sell my vegetables at a reasonable price while customers relentlessly try to bring the price down. Sometimes they even start speaking in English, thinking it will intimidate me. But little do they know, I am a master of the bargaining game. 😂



Should I leave Instagram to sell vegetables?

The comment section of the reel was flooded. One user wrote, “How many times will you win the same heart?”



Another user wrote, “She is enjoying Indian vibe.”

