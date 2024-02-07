From UP ATS, 10,000 CCTV to AI-Powered Cameras, Here's How Security is Stepped Up in Ayodhya

Advertisement

Ayodhya: With four days to go for the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government has left no stone unturned to ensure top-notch security cover in the temple town. Commandos of UP ATS were deployed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

In its effort to beef up the security for the January 22 event that will be attended by many dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh govt deployed on Thursday commandos of UP ATS at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

UP ATS at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk (ANI)

As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire temple town, reflecting state government's committment to ensure safety and security of invitees coming on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha event. According to officials, some of the CCTV cameras have in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

"To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale. For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya District. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on the commuters, the Director General for Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told PTI.

The UP police is coordinating with other agencies to ensure security. Checking is also beefed up at the International and Inter-State Border. According to the PTI report, the police will be using Drones for managing crowd. Anti-Drone technology will also be employed to ensure that security arrangements remain intact.



