Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

From UP ATS, 10,000 CCTV to AI-Powered Cameras, Here's How Security is Stepped Up in Ayodhya

With four days to go for the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the UP government has left no stone unturned to ensure top-notch security cover.

Ronit Singh
Security Stepped Up In Ayodhya
Security Stepped Up In Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: With four days to go for the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government has left no stone unturned to ensure top-notch security cover in the temple town. Commandos of UP ATS were deployed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

In its effort to beef up the security for the January 22 event that will be attended by many dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh govt deployed on Thursday commandos of UP ATS at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. 

Advertisement
UP ATS at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk (ANI)

As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire temple town, reflecting state government's committment to ensure safety and security of invitees coming on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha event. According to officials, some of the CCTV cameras have in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

"To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale. For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya District. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on the commuters, the Director General for Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told PTI.

Advertisement

The UP police is coordinating with other agencies to ensure security. Checking is also beefed up at the International and Inter-State Border. According to the PTI report, the police will be using Drones for managing crowd. Anti-Drone technology will also be employed to ensure that security arrangements remain intact.


 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 07:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 42 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World44 minutes ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement