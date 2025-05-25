From US to Gulf: India Unmasks Pakistan's Terror Playbook on Global Stage

New Delhi: India has launched a global exposé of Pakistan-backed terrorism through seven all-party delegations sent to key countries starting May 22. From Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s visit to the 9/11 Memorial in Washington, where he condemned terrorism as a global menace, to Supriya Sule’s discussions with leaders in Qatar, each delegation aims to highlight Pakistan’s role in cross-border terror and reinforce India’s firm stand against such violence.

Shashi Tharoor's Delegation Speaks Out

Shashi Tharoor, leading the US delegation, called terrorism a global problem as he visited 9/11 memorial in Washington. He said, “Enough is enough. Terrorism isn't just India's fight—it's the world's war. At 9/11 Memorial, we stood in solidarity, but with steel in our spine.”

“At the Consulate, I made it clear: I urged smart, punishing strikes—and India delivered. 9 terror bases obliterated. Precise. Powerful. Uncompromising, ” he further added.

Speaking about India's stance on terrorism, he told the reporters, “Our idea is very much to speak to a cross-section of public and political opinion in each of the countries we’re going to about recent events, which obviously trouble a number of people around the world. The fundamental underlying problem remains, and it’s important that we try and enlarge your understanding of our thinking and our concern about what’s going on.”

Describing the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Tharoor said, “It was a bunch of people going around identifying the religions of the people before them and killing them on that basis, which was clearly intended to provoke a backlash in the rest of India, since the victims were overwhelmingly Hindu. India, sadly, had no reason to doubt where it came from.”

On Operation Sindoor, he added,“India sent a clear message that it was not going to take terror lying down, it would answer, but equally that by delivering very precisely, calculated, calibrated strikes on very specific targets, it also sent a message that this was not meant to be the opening salvo in a protracted war but just an act of retribution, that we were prepared to stop with that act.”

Countering Misinformation, Building Alliances

Over the coming weeks, these delegations will meet foreign ministers, parliamentarians, journalists, think-tank experts, and community leaders. They will present evidence of Pakistan’s terror-back-channeling, document the human toll of cross-border attacks, and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Each leader will underline that India’s response was both measured and necessary to protect its citizens.

The rapid deployment of these all-party teams sends a strong signal. India is determined not only to strike back against terrorism on its soil but also to win support for its cause on the global stage. By sharing firsthand accounts, official documents, and eyewitness testimonies, the delegations hope to build a broad consensus against the use of terror by any state actor.

Why the Delegations Were Formed

India has said many times that Pakistan of using terrorism as a tool of state policy after the deadly Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists specifically targeted civilians based on their religion. In response, India carried out precisely calibrated strikes under Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan. The all-party delegations now seek to present India’s perspective to international partners, countering misinformation and rallying support for a united front against terrorism.

Where the Delegations Are Headed

BJP MP Baijayant Panda heads the delegation touring Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi leads a seven-member team to Russia, Spain, Greece, Latvia, and Slovenia.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the EU institutions in Brussels, Italy, and Denmark.

Sanjay Kumar Jha is in charge of the delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

A team led by members of the Eknath Shinde group will brief officials in the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone.

Supriya Sule heads the mission to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.