Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Fuel Shortage in J&K: Tankers Revolt as BPCL Tenders Spark Crisis at 150 Pumps

The deadlock persists, with the Association demanding tenders with more favourable conditions for the driver community.

Gursimran Singh
Tank Owners Association Rejects BPCL Tender, Threatening Fuel Shortages at 150 Petrol Pumps
Jammu and Kashmir Tank Owners Association Rejects BPCL's Amended Tender, 150 Petrol Pumps at Risk | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: Approximately 150 BPCL petrol pumps in Jammu and Kashmir face potential shortages as the Tank Owners Association refuses to accept an amended tender, citing inadequate incentives and alleged pressure on drivers.

The deadlock persists, with the Association demanding tenders with more favourable conditions for the driver community.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Tank Owners Association President Anan Sharma told the Republic that the amended tender issued by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited isn't acceptable to us as it is aimed to put more pressure on the drivers. The amended tenders offer way lower incentives to the driver community as the company wants to earn more. "We are not against any company or their policy decisions, till the time they are not against the drivers. We will not roll back our decision till the time new tenders with favourable conditions are issued," he added.

Anan Sharma further said that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is trying to match the profit other oil companies are earning, which is more than four times of their present profit. "The running profit earned by the drivers is also being slashed with the new tender which is against the interests of the driver community," he added.

Advertisement

This is for the second time that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has issued the tender; earlier the tender was called back after the protest by the Jammu and Kashmir Tank Owners Association and district administration stepped in and ensured that the interests of drivers would be taken care of.

Earlier in 2023, the Tanker Association said that BPCL in its tender notification dated Ist November 2023 has completely ignored the welfare and interests of the transporters of Jammu and Kashmir and would ultimately harm the interests of drivers and cleaners as well.

Advertisement

"In the road transportation tender of the BPCL in comparison to the past tender of year 2017, this time the number of vehicles ( Tanker-Lorrie), has been decreased from 300 to 225 and the capacity of requisite tankers has also been increased. The terms and conditions of the tender, require new model vehicles whereas the rate bracket in the tender has not been increased in comparison to the inflation rate of last 5 years for the same route," they added.


 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel10 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement