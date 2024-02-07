Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: Approximately 150 BPCL petrol pumps in Jammu and Kashmir face potential shortages as the Tank Owners Association refuses to accept an amended tender, citing inadequate incentives and alleged pressure on drivers.

The deadlock persists, with the Association demanding tenders with more favourable conditions for the driver community.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Tank Owners Association President Anan Sharma told the Republic that the amended tender issued by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited isn't acceptable to us as it is aimed to put more pressure on the drivers. The amended tenders offer way lower incentives to the driver community as the company wants to earn more. "We are not against any company or their policy decisions, till the time they are not against the drivers. We will not roll back our decision till the time new tenders with favourable conditions are issued," he added.

Anan Sharma further said that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is trying to match the profit other oil companies are earning, which is more than four times of their present profit. "The running profit earned by the drivers is also being slashed with the new tender which is against the interests of the driver community," he added.

Advertisement

This is for the second time that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has issued the tender; earlier the tender was called back after the protest by the Jammu and Kashmir Tank Owners Association and district administration stepped in and ensured that the interests of drivers would be taken care of.

Earlier in 2023, the Tanker Association said that BPCL in its tender notification dated Ist November 2023 has completely ignored the welfare and interests of the transporters of Jammu and Kashmir and would ultimately harm the interests of drivers and cleaners as well.

Advertisement

"In the road transportation tender of the BPCL in comparison to the past tender of year 2017, this time the number of vehicles ( Tanker-Lorrie), has been decreased from 300 to 225 and the capacity of requisite tankers has also been increased. The terms and conditions of the tender, require new model vehicles whereas the rate bracket in the tender has not been increased in comparison to the inflation rate of last 5 years for the same route," they added.



