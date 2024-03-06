Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:16 IST
Fungus Found in Yoghourt: Passenger on Vande Bharat Express Shares Concerns About Food Hygiene
Passenger on Vande Bharat train finds fungus in yoghourt, raising concerns about food hygiene. He complains on X, tagging authorities who are now investigating.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The incidents of unhygienic food on trains and flights are happening very frequently. And one more case has gained attention in this series. A man travelling from Dehradun to Anad Vihar in the executive class of the Vande Bharat Express train found fungus in the yoghurt served with the meal while travelling.
Harshad Topkar (@hatopkar) shared this in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and also tagged the authorities regarding this. He tagged the official handles of the Railway Ministry, Northern Railways, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in his post.
He wrote, “@RailMinIndia @RailwayNorthern @AshwiniVaishnaw
traveling to Vande Bharat from Dehradun to Anad vihar in the executive class today. Found greenish layer most probably fungus in the amul yogurt served. This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service.”
After posting this, Railway Seva contacted him to share his PNR and mobile number. Northern Railways tagged the IRCTC to check on this matter.
This is not the first time someone has posted about the unhygienic food served on the Vande Bharat Trains.
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:16 IST