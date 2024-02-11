Advertisement

Viral: Social media users are laughing at a video that shows a funny exchange between a dog and a cat. The doggo's fearful reaction as it tries to pass the cat is captured on camera. The video was uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "Mission Impossible".

A cat is seen seated atop a set of steps as the video first plays. A dog is observed hesitant to pass the cat, standing in front of it. Eventually, though, the doggo gets brave enough and chooses to ignore the cat and go about its own business. The cat, who had been simply watching the dog up until that point, suddenly leaps up and gives the dog a paw strike.

The video was uploaded about fourteen hours ago. About 197 K views have been received since it was shared, and the count is still rising. Funny comments have also been left on the post by others.