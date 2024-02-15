English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Funny Video Of Two Delhi Girls Fighting Goes Viral, Transforming A Movie Theater Into A Comedy Show

Delhi Viral Video: While the majority of individuals laughed at the incident and condemned the women for their actions, others thought it was humorous.

Pritam Saha
Delhi Girls Fighting Inside Movie Theater
Delhi Girls Fighting Inside Movie Theater | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: Even in 2024, there are still fans nationwide of the 2007 smashing masterpiece "Jab We Met." So much so that on February 14, a number of couples attended the movie's showing in theaters to celebrate their Valentine's Day with a feel of romance and nostalgic cinema. For those who came to see the film at this specific theater, though, the entire experience became a "comedy show." An ugly argument broke out between two couples before the movie even started, which unexpectedly stole the entertainment. 

Funniest Video

The funny video was uploaded online and quickly gained popularity. However, the "argument points" that one of the girls used throughout the altercation added even more amusement to the video. The username 'Ghar ke kalesh' posted the video to the social networking platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter. "Kalesh b/w two girls Inside Movie Theater while watching Jab We Met on Valentine's Day, Delhi" was the caption for the post. In 2007, the romantic comedy "Jab We Met" became a box office hit. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, a famous pair then, appeared in the movie.  

Shortly after being shared, the video quickly gained popularity on social media. While the majority of individuals laughed at the incident and condemned the women for their actions, others thought it was humorous. 335K people viewed the post after it was shared today on the internet.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Digital
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Jadeja completes his century

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  5. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo