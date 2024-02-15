Advertisement

Delhi: Even in 2024, there are still fans nationwide of the 2007 smashing masterpiece "Jab We Met." So much so that on February 14, a number of couples attended the movie's showing in theaters to celebrate their Valentine's Day with a feel of romance and nostalgic cinema. For those who came to see the film at this specific theater, though, the entire experience became a "comedy show." An ugly argument broke out between two couples before the movie even started, which unexpectedly stole the entertainment.

Funniest Video

The funny video was uploaded online and quickly gained popularity. However, the "argument points" that one of the girls used throughout the altercation added even more amusement to the video. The username 'Ghar ke kalesh' posted the video to the social networking platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter. "Kalesh b/w two girls Inside Movie Theater while watching Jab We Met on Valentine's Day, Delhi" was the caption for the post. In 2007, the romantic comedy "Jab We Met" became a box office hit. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, a famous pair then, appeared in the movie.

Kalesh b/w two girls Inside Movie Theater while watching jab we met on Valentine’s Day, Delhi pic.twitter.com/Qb0W4Z3cxJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 15, 2024

Shortly after being shared, the video quickly gained popularity on social media. While the majority of individuals laughed at the incident and condemned the women for their actions, others thought it was humorous. 335K people viewed the post after it was shared today on the internet.