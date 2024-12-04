Furnish Details On Facilities Available For Homeless Persons In Winters: SC Asks State Govts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the states to furnish details about the facilities available for housing homeless persons in wake of the winters.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the state governments should file their affidavits without fail within two weeks specifying these details.

The top court requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist it in the matter and suggested the authorities to take assistance from corporate social responsibility.

"You may incentivise," the bench said, "there must be corporates willing to help".

The apex court was hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in the urban areas.

During the hearing, one of the advocates appearing for the petitioners said the state governments should be asked to apprise the bench about the facilities available for homeless persons besides their respective winter action plans.

It posted the hearing after two weeks.

While hearing the matter on December 3, the apex court sought details from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the facilities available for housing homeless persons in the national capital.

"We are concerned. We are on the eve of what is going to be a very chilly winter," the bench observed.

The top court asked the DUSIB to give details about the number of persons who could be accommodated in shelter homes and an estimate of those requiring such facilities.

The bench then said if there was any deficit in the facilities available, the DUSIB would apprise how it proposed to deal with it.