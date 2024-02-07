English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

FY25 Budget To Lay Foundation Of ‘Ramrajya’ in new UP: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the FY25 budget to be presented in the state assembly will lay the foundation of "Ramrajya" in UP.

CM YOGI
FY25 Budget To Lay Foundation Of ‘Ramrajya’ in new UP: UP CM Yogi | Image:ANI
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the FY25 budget to be presented in the state assembly will lay the foundation of "Ramrajya" in new Uttar Pradesh.

"Before the presentation of the UP budget 2024-25 in the House, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna met me. The 'paperless' budget presented by him in the House will lay the foundation of Ramrajya in the new Uttar Pradesh. Jai Shri Ram," Chief Minister posted on X.

The state's budget is to be presented in the assembly on Monday.

The budget was also formally passed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

