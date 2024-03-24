×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 10:43 IST

G20 Summit: Delhi government deploys officers to ensure hygienically cooked food

The two-day summit will begin from September 9 and heads of state have already started arriving for it. Twenty-three five-star hotels have been designated for the stay of the dignitaries from different countries.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
G20 summit
Representative (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi government's Department of Food Safety has deployed its officers to ensure that G20 dignitaries and delegates are served hygienically cooked food during their stay at the city hotels, officials said.

A senior officer of the department said on Thursday that 18 food safety officers have been collecting samples of raw food items being used at 19 five-star hotels in New Delhi and the Aerocity area, where the foreign guests will stay.

"We do routine checking and sampling but in view of the G20 summit, we have deputed 18 food safety officers and are conducting laboratory tests on the samples being collected from the hotels since Monday," the officer said.

The two-day summit will begin from September 9 and heads of state have already started arriving for it. Twenty-three five-star hotels have been designated for the stay of the dignitaries from different countries.

The food safety officers are also ensuring kitchen and staff hygiene, including cleaning of utensils. Before serving, the cooked food will also be closely monitored and sampled for quality tests with the help of police, the officials said.

The food safety officers will inspect the cooking facilities and lifting of raw food items at different hotels. The raw food material will be used for cooking after the lab reports come within 24 hours, the officer said.

No food item will be provided and cooked in the kitchens without conducting a lab test, he added.

The food safety officers will also keep a watch on the food served at banquets and other events of the summit. Normally, reports of food samples take 15-20 days to come, but the samples of the food material to be served to the G20 guests will be expedited and made available in a few hours, the officer said.

Meetings have been held with the city police regarding the sampling of food items since all the hotels where the heads of state will stay are under a heavy security cover. The police personnel have also been trained in lifting samples of cooked food, the officials said.

The sampling and testing of food and beverages, including snacks and tea, to be served at banquets, high tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner will similarly be ensured.

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2023 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

a few seconds ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

a minute ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

4 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

9 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

11 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

14 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

19 minutes ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

24 minutes ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

25 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

38 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Shimmery Look

40 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

43 minutes ago
Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

an hour ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

an hour ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

an hour ago
EPFO

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo