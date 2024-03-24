×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 23:50 IST

G20 Summit: NDMC launches dedicated control room numbers to ensure coordination, quick response

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is taking proactive measures to ensure the efficient delivery of civic services and seamless coordination with various agencies during the summit, Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ahead of the G20 Summit, the NDMC has introduced three dedicated phone numbers to its control room to enhance coordination among multiple agencies and ensure quick response to address a wide range of issues related to the mega event.

The numbers are exclusively for officers and employees on duty at the NDMC Disaster Management Centre for the G20 control room and are not intended for complaints from the general public.

"These dedicated contact numbers have been established to address a wide range of needs and inquiries, including civic services, emergencies and concerns arising during the G20 Summit," the NDMC said in a statement.

The numbers for the NDMC Disaster Management Centre located at Humayun Road, which will serve as a control room during the summit, will improve responsiveness and accessibility, Upadhyay said.

District magistrates, subdivisional magistrates and heads of departments will be accompanied by quick response teams that will include personnel from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and the public works, health and the fire services departments, among others, to facilitate smooth operation of the summit, he said.

According to Upadhyay, "They will convene at the NDMC Disaster Management Centre where they will promptly address department-specific complaints without delays." The control room also received and resolved complaints related to issues such as water leakage, uprooted trees, damaged hoardings and broken footpaths.

The NDMC has already deployed a dedicated quick response team comprising 11 heads of departments and 12 departmental in-charges.

This team will operate round-the-clock in four shifts, ensuring the continuous availability of key personnel responsible for overseeing the NDMC's civic services during the summit, the statement said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Published September 7th, 2023 at 23:50 IST

