Gadchiroli Police Arrests 2 Hardcore Female Maoists, 1 Jan Militia Carrying Reward Over Rs 5 Lakhs

Gadchiroli: Gadchiroli police arrest two hardcore female Maoists and Jan Militia carrying Rs 5.50 lakhs reward on Sunday.

The two active female maoists involved in several violent incidents against the security forces, as well as one Jan Militia member who was involved in the murder of a police Patil in Titola Village in November 2023.

The Maoists have been identified Kajal Alias Sindhu Gawade, Geeta alia Sukli Korcha.

The accused personnel were roaming suspiciously in the dense forests of Mouza Javeli Under Jurisdiction of PS Pipali Burgi on Gadchiroli-Kanker Border

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of C-60 personnel, Pipali Burg Post Party and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), G-192 battalion was launched who apprehended them while conducting the area search.

Further investigation revealed that in the year 2020, in the Koparshi-Poyarkoti forest area, they were directly involved in planning ambush and an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists in which an officer and men of C-60 were killed

A case has been registered under sections of Indian Arms Act and Indian Explosive Act.

Meanwhile, in the previous year, in 2023, police Patil of Titoda village was murdered in Titola Pamajiguda forest area in November 2023. The accused, a Jan Militia member named Pisa Pandu Narote, resident of Zarewada, Tehsil Etapalli, was on the run since the incident.

Based on a confidential information received, that the accused is hiding in Gilanguda forest area patch, personnel’s from Gatta (ja.) Post Party and the Central Reserve Police Force E-191 Battalion conducted a special operation immediately and the accused was apprehended from that area

A case has been registered under sections of Indian Penal Code, Indian Arms Act, MPA.



