Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Gaganyaan Mission: Meet 4 Astronauts Who Will Take India to Space

The four astronaut designates are - Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

Gaganyaan Astronauts
The four astronaut designates are - Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. | Image:X
Thiruvananthapuram: As India is gearing up to get another feather in its wings after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon and launch of Aditya-L1, the names of the four astronauts selected for Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) next space mission, Gaganyaan, were disclosed by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

The four astronaut designates are - Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The Gaganyaan mission is slated for launch in 2025.

PM Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestowed astronaut wings to the astronaut designates. The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.

The word Gaganyaan, which translates to ‘celestial vehicle’, will carry crew members to an orbit of 400 km on a 3-day mission and bring them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. The mission was announced by PM Modi back in 2018 and since then there had been suspense on the names of the astronauts. All four, short-listed four years ago, are Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilots from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru.

The four astronaut designates are currently undergoing training at the Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru ahead of the mission.

Here's What We Know About the 4 Astronauts?

Prashanth Nair


A native of Kerala, Group Captain Prashanth Nair had been undergoing training for the Gaganyaan mission in Russia for the past few years. Now, he is getting trained at ISRO’s unit to understand the nuances of the mission. 

Group Captain Prashanth Nair

A graduate from the National Defence Academy, Nair joined the India Air Force as a commissioned officer in 1999, according to media reports. He is a fighter pilot who flies Sukhoi warplanes, the reports claimed.


Ajit Krishnan

Group Captain Ajit Krishnan

Group Captain Ajit Krishnan is among the four astronaut designates shortlisted for the mission. 


Angad Pratap

 Group Captain Angad Pratap

Group Captain Angad Pratap also underwent training in Russia for the Gaganyaan mission along with the three other astronaut designates


Shubhanshu Shukla

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla has also been trained in Russia for India's first manned mission. 
 

Out of the four chosen pilots, only three will embark on a journey to space while the fourth will serve as backup.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

