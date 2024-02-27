Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Gaganyaan Mission: Will Take 140 Crore Indians to Space, Says PM Modi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four astronauts who were shortlisted to take part in the historic Gaganyaan Mission.

Digital Desk
PM Modi at VSSC
Prime Minister Modi at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram | Image:YouTube - Narendra Modi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thiruvananthapuram: While addressing the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four astronauts who were selected to take part in the historic Gaganyaan Mission. The four chosen Indian Air Force pilots - Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla - will take part in India's first human space flight programme, which is slated to be launched in 2024-2025. 

Before introducing the astronauts, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. He eventually bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the astronaut-designates, emphasising the historical significance of the event. 

“I want everyone to give a standing ovation to our astronauts,” the Prime Minister said as he introduced the astronauts. He went on to emphasise that the Gaganyaan mission is a historic one. “A while ago, the country saw 4 Gaganyaan travellers. They are not just 4 names or 4 human beings, they are the four powers that are going to take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space. An Indian is going to space, after 40 years. This time, the time is ours, the countdown is ours and the rocket is also ours,” PM Modi furthered. Here are some of the key highlights of the Prime Minister's address from the event. 

This is a developing story

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

