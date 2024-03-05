English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall Deaths: Firm Blames "Strong Winds" For Collapse

After 2 deaths in the incident of collapse of an iron ceiling grill at Greater Noida’s Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall, the firm blamed "strong winds".

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ceiling collapse
2 people killed after an iron ceiling collapsed at Greater Noida’s Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall on Sunday | Image:PTI
Greater Noida: After the death of two men in an unfortunate incident of collapse of an iron ceiling grill at Greater Noida’s Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall on Sunday, the maintenance agency has reportedly made a bizarre claim stating that the incident took place due to strong wind flow. Reports suggest that an official from the company in his statement to the police claimed that the collapsed portion earlier appeared to be fine during the inspections, but it fell down due to heavy wind. 

The incident took place on Sunday at the Greater Noida Mall, when the iron ceiling grill fell from the fifth floor of the mall and struck the two victims leading to their on spot death. The two victims were moving towards the escalator when the incident suddenly occurred. 

Police are investigating the matter

The two victims, who were identified as Harendra Bhatti and Shakeel, were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were declared dead. 

Following the incident, the police rushed to the spot on the information and initiated an investigation after registering a case. 

The police have reportedly registered an FIR against the chairman of the Galaxy Group, Managing Director and the administration of the mall. However, it has been claimed that the action will be taken after the investigation. 

The police have said that the first liability of the incident lies with the person in-charge of the maintenance of the mall. “The culprits are being identified and will be soon arrested,” says the police official. 

As per reports, after the incident, the firm namely Kanav Consultancy and Liasioning Pvt Ltd, which is claimed to be responsible for the maintenance, stated before the police that the accident happened due to strong winds. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

