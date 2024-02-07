Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: In a proactive move to address the rising concerns of sexual harassment faced by female students and women while using public transportation, the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir has introduced a dedicated helpline for reporting such incidents.

The initiative comes in response to numerous reports highlighting the distressing experiences shared by women commuters. Deputy Commissioner Shyambir convened a meeting to urgently address the matter, acknowledging its severity.

"The discussions centred around implementing immediate measures to curb harassment, including creating awareness about what constitutes harassment and ensuring swift, stringent action against offenders," he informed.

To facilitate a prompt response, three helpline numbers have been established by the authorities.

These include dedicated lines provided by the district administration, a special cell for women, and Sakhi - a one-stop centre aimed at supporting women in distress. The administration's initiative has garnered praise from locals and civil society groups who view it as a crucial step towards redressing the issue.

"Now, women have a reliable means to report harassment and it sends a strong message that our community is committed to ensuring their safety," said Muzzafar Jan, a local. Emphasizing the need for a mechanism that encourages women to speak out against harassment, social activists stressed the importance of strict administrative actions serving as a deterrent to prevent future incidents.

"In the fight against harassment, amplifying women's voices is our strength, but the true impact lies in the stern consequences administrators impose, setting a precedent for a harassment-free community," said Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjoora.

"The helpline not only offers a platform for reporting but also signifies a commitment to fostering a safe and secure environment for women using public transport in Ganderbal," added he.

The measure reflects a collaborative effort between the community and the administration to address and combat instances of harassment, promoting a sense of security among female commuters.

As the district takes a significant stride, it is hoped that similar initiatives will be implemented elsewhere, contributing to the broader goal of ensuring safe public spaces for all.