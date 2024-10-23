sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ganderbal Terror Attack: 43 Suspects Rounded Up, Security Beefed Up at Infrastructure Projects

Published 12:07 IST, October 23rd 2024

Ganderbal Terror Attack: 43 Suspects Rounded Up, Security Beefed Up at Infrastructure Projects

The investigators have so far rounded up around 43 suspects for questioning as part of investigations into the deadly terror attack.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
J-K terror attack
Ganderbal Terror Attack: 43 Suspects Rounded Up, Security Beefed Up at Infrastructure Projects | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:07 IST, October 23rd 2024