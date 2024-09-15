sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Ganesh Pandal Allegedly Set Ablaze In Telangana's Rangareddy, Villagers Stage Protest

Published 00:06 IST, September 16th 2024

Ganesh Pandal Allegedly Set Ablaze In Telangana's Rangareddy, Villagers Stage Protest

In Telangana's Rangareddy district, a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly set a Ganpati Idol pandal on fire at a Dalit colony in Dasarlapalli village.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Firecrackers explode stored illegally at cowshed in Sivakasi
Ganpati pandal allegedly set on fire in Telangana's Rangareddy district | Image: Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:06 IST, September 16th 2024