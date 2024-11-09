Published 21:04 IST, November 9th 2024
Gang Promising 'See-Through' Goggles Busted In Gujarat, 5 Arrested
Five members of a gang that deceived people across several states and Nepal with false promises of cheap gold and see-through goggles were arrested in Gujarat.
Gang promising 'See-Through' goggles busted in Gujarat, 5 arrested | Image: PTI
