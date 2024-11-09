sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 21:04 IST, November 9th 2024

Gang Promising 'See-Through' Goggles Busted In Gujarat, 5 Arrested

Five members of a gang that deceived people across several states and Nepal with false promises of cheap gold and see-through goggles were arrested in Gujarat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gang promising 'See-Through' goggles busted in Gujarat, 5 arrested
Gang promising 'See-Through' goggles busted in Gujarat, 5 arrested | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:04 IST, November 9th 2024