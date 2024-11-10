sb.scorecardresearch
  • Gang Threat in Delhi? Jeweller Receives Dire Extortion Calls From Kala Jathedi Gang

Published 14:28 IST, November 10th 2024

Gang Threat in Delhi? Jeweller Receives Dire Extortion Calls From Kala Jathedi Gang

A jeweller in Delhi's Rohini area has alleged that he received extortion calls from an individual who claimed to be a member of the criminal Kala Jathedi gang

Reported by: Asian News International
Patient's murder at GTB hospital possible case of mistaken identity: Delhi Police
A jeweller in Delhi's Rohini area has alleged that he received extortion calls from an individual who claimed to be a member of the criminal Kala Jathedi gang | Image: PTI
14:28 IST, November 10th 2024